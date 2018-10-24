Mariah Carey Has A New TV Gig!
Five years later, lets hope there are no cat fights
Remember Mariah Carey on American Idol five years? Mariah publicly feuded with Nicki Minaj making for disastrous TV…
Here’s hoping that this time around it will be a better outcome for all. Mariah Carey is said to be joining The Voice. Mariah will be an adviser to Jennifer Hudson’s team for the knock out round for this current season of The Voice.
We can exclusively reveal that @MariahCarey will be the key advisor on @nbcthevoice this season! pic.twitter.com/job2O2mggI
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 23, 2018