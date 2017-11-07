Mariah Carey Is One Of Many Artists Up For The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Mariah Carey is the artist with the most number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and is now nominated for the 2018 songwriters Hall of Fame…Mariah co-wrote 17 of her 18 No. 1s…

Mariah isn’t the only star nominated for this honour. Rap group N.W.A, earned its first nod. Other nominees include:

John Mellencamp, Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Alan Jackson and Kool and the Gang to name a few.

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years…

The Awards will be handed out in New York next year on June 14th…