Mariah Carey To Return To New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Last year there was a major technical malfunction during Mariah Carey’s performance at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” that has been difficult to forget. But she is attempting to redeem herself this year because she’ll be back!

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music,” said Carey and Dick Clark Productions in a joint statement.

You can watch last year’s performance here:



YouTube / John Nacion Imaging

For Mariah’s sake, I hope her performance will be great but imagine if it happened again?