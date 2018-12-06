Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas Is You” On Track To Set Yet Another Record This Year

This week Mariah’s biggest song returned to the top billboard charts and hit #14- impressive for a song that’s been around for more than 20 years! The significances this year is how fast it climbed the charts first entering at #29 on the Top 40 list than jumping 15 spots in a single week.

This is normal for a massive new song- but not a song that was released in 1994!

There is still time for the song to do better than last year’s #9 spot by Christmas eve…

Before Christmas day arrives, the Hot 100 will refresh three more times, which means Carey has about three tracking weeks (we’re in the middle of one now) in which to rack up enough sales, streams, and perhaps most importantly, radio play, to continue to push “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey’s smash was the eighth most-streamed song in the U.S. this week.