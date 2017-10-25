Listen Live

Mario Kart-Style Racetrack Opening In Niagara Falls Next Summer

Childhood Dreams Really Can Come True!

By Kool Headlines

Get your bananas ready. A Mario Kart style go-gart racetrack is coming to Niagara Falls this summer.

Located at the top of Clifton Hill strip in Niagara falls, the 10-acre race track features a racetrack that will surely make your inner child scream.

Clifton Hills Racetrack unvelied plans today for the new lot after two years of redevelopment starting with the closure of the Comfort Inn on Clifton Hill.

The exciting new racetrack will put your skills to the test with hair-pin turns, straight aways, and of course the elevated ramp structure! The raceway shared a first glimpe of the track today, check it out:

