Mario-Kart Style Track Coming to Niagara Falls

If you’ve walked through the Niagara Falls attractions at Clifton Hill recently then you’ve seen Niagara Speedway.

It’s a massive multi-level go-kart racetrack that will bring back instant visions of Yoshi and Bowser launching shells and dropping banana peels.

Niagara Speedway will be the first attraction of it’s kind in Canada and the largest elevated go-kart track in North America.

An opening date hasn’t been announced as of yet. Check here for more information.