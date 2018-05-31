Listen Live

Mario Kart Style Track – Now Open in Niagara Falls

You can't throw shells and drop banana peels though...

By Darryl on the Drive

The long wait is over, Niagara Speedway located on the Niagara Falls strip at the top of Clifton Hill opened this week and it’s living up to all of the hype.

Niagara Speedway is a 3-tier track, which means from the top you’ll get a nice view of the Niagara strip.

Take a look…

Yes, you can ride the 2-seater with the kids as well…

