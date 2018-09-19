Maroon 5 to Headline Superbowl Halftime?

Many outlets like, Rolling Stone have revealed Maroon 5 as headliners for the biggest game of the year, February 3rd, 2019 in Atlanta.

Halftime in most recent years heavily favours artist collaborations. Maroon 5 are right at home performing with other artists like, Cardi B on their hit song, “Girls Like You.”

Considering their collection of hit songs and the potential for big names to join them on stage, this could be a highly entertaining halftime choice!