Maroon 5 to Headline Superbowl Halftime?
It's the most prestigious spot of the year...
Many outlets like, Rolling Stone have revealed Maroon 5 as headliners for the biggest game of the year, February 3rd, 2019 in Atlanta.
Maroon 5 will headline the #SuperBowlLIII halftime show https://t.co/K7hpIFIoeC pic.twitter.com/c3JZ3FO00g
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 19, 2018
Halftime in most recent years heavily favours artist collaborations. Maroon 5 are right at home performing with other artists like, Cardi B on their hit song, “Girls Like You.”
Considering their collection of hit songs and the potential for big names to join them on stage, this could be a highly entertaining halftime choice!