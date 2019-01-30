Maroon 5 Won’t Be Doing A Press Conference Before The Super Bowl!

Maroon 5 has cancelled their Super Bowl halftime performance news conference opting out of meeting with reporters prior to the show like most acts usually do!

The NFL announced Tuesday that “the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

Maroon 5 did not say why they decided to forgo the presser, but you could speculate it has something to do with the social injustice topic that has been front and centre within the NFL….

Maroon 5 will be joined on stage with Outkast member Big Boi and rapper Travis Scott! The Group has received backlash for agreeing to perform with a petition being created urging them to boycott the event all together!