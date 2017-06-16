Married couple only eats 3 times a week

Most people eat 3 meals a day, but this family only eats three times a week!!

A-mother-of-two named Camila Castello (34) and her husband Akahi Ricardo (36) live a “food-free” diet, surviving on a strict fruit and vegetable diet. Mom practiced a “breatharian” pregnancy, which means she only ate solid food five times during the nine month pregnancy.

According to Wikipedia, “breatharianism” (fasting) is a common practice in Hinduism in which some people believe humans can live without consuming food, and in some cases water. This belief relies on sunlight or “prana“, the vital life force in Hinduis for sustenance.

‘”Humans can easily be without food, as long as they are the connected to the energy that exists in all things and through breathing” Camila says.

The couple insists that they kids eat normal meals daily…