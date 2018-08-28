Listen Live

Married Mother Of 3 Brings In Over $57,000 A Year Hugging Total Strangers!

Hugs Aren't always free!

By Kool Parents

Jessica O’Neil started professional cuddling about six months ago and says she makes about $1,100 a week.

She spend 10 years as a message therapist and counsellor before offering cuddling treatments to her list of services. The hugs cost upwards of $60 an hour.

Apparently Jessica’s husband Jason doesn’t mind his wife cuddling total strangers for an hour at a time even though most of her clients are men…

Jessica charges $60 an hour for “strictly cuddles,” while a hugs and counseling session costs $80. Clients can also book a “friendship style” coffee and cuddle session for $110.

Fox News

 

Related posts

Epic School Project Encourages Kids To Be True To Themselves!

Lots Of Parents Are Ok With Swearing In Front Of Their Kids

Boys Get More Allowance than Girls