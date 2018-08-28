Married Mother Of 3 Brings In Over $57,000 A Year Hugging Total Strangers!

Jessica O’Neil started professional cuddling about six months ago and says she makes about $1,100 a week.

She spend 10 years as a message therapist and counsellor before offering cuddling treatments to her list of services. The hugs cost upwards of $60 an hour.

Apparently Jessica’s husband Jason doesn’t mind his wife cuddling total strangers for an hour at a time even though most of her clients are men…

Jessica charges $60 an hour for “strictly cuddles,” while a hugs and counseling session costs $80. Clients can also book a “friendship style” coffee and cuddle session for $110.

Married mum-of-three rakes in £45,000-a-year cuddling total strangers https://t.co/xyecsf15WL — The Sun (@TheSun) August 23, 2018

Fox News