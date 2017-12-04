Mars Releases A Sequel To The Classic M&M Commercial From 21 Years Ago.

It was 1996 when the now classic holiday commercial for M&M’s came out! Remember the one where Red and Yellow come face to face with Santa? Red and Yellow proclaim “He does exist!” before Red faints… Then Santa sees the walking talking M&M’s and says “They do exist” then Santa faints!

So apparently there was more to this story….21 years later Mars has blessed us with the sequel to this commercial. What happens after Red and Santa faint? Here’s a refresher on the first commercial!

Here’s your answer!