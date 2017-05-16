Listen Live

Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms

Stop whatever you're doing right now!

By Darryl on the Drive

General Mills dropped a bombshell announcement yesterday…

Only 10,000 boxes?? How do I explain that to my 4 year-old? I think I’m taking it harder than he would though.

In Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket fashion only US based stores will participate, as specially marked boxes hit shelves this month. You would receive a code and enter it at marshmallowonly.com.

Hi, General Mills we’re Canada. You know the gigantic land mass above the USA?

