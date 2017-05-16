Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms

General Mills dropped a bombshell announcement yesterday…

Find out how you could win one of 10,000 Lucky Charms Marshmallows boxes, on our blog (link in bio). 🌈 @LuckyCharms #marshmallows A post shared by General Mills (@generalmills) on May 15, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Only 10,000 boxes?? How do I explain that to my 4 year-old? I think I’m taking it harder than he would though.

In Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket fashion only US based stores will participate, as specially marked boxes hit shelves this month. You would receive a code and enter it at marshmallowonly.com.

Hi, General Mills we’re Canada. You know the gigantic land mass above the USA?