2 Day Massive Estate Yard Sale

This is a collectors dream sale. You do not want to miss this one! There is a huge selection of items collected over 50 years. Partial list: antique furniture, power tools, canoe, dishes, 100’s of beautiful unique nick knacks, lamps, mirrors, paintings, chairs, tables, doors, windows and much much more…

2 days only – anything that is not sold will be donated to charity. So come make an offer and take home a new treasure.

Dates: Saturday June 30th and Sunday July 1st. 9 am to 5 pm.

Address: 534 High Street, MacTier.

Directions: https://www.screencast.com/t/awo1An9Y

Pre-sale inquiries 705-375-5133.