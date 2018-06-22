Listen Live

Massive Yogurt Spill Shuts Down Traffic On The 401

A Dairy Big Mess, Indeed

By Kool

School’s out for summer next week, but expect a shortage on yogurt drinks for children’s lunches ahead. A transport truck’s contents, copious amounts of IÖGO yogurt products, spilled all over a section of the 401 westbound near Morningside.

The truck reportedly collided with support rails for an electronic sign, ripping one side of its trailer open and spilling yogurt. Four lanes of the section of the highway have been closed for cleanup.

Look all those delicious drinkable nanö products gone to waste. A damn shame. Police report that a 25-year-old man has been charged with careless driving.

 

Image via Twitter/977thebeach

