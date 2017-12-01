Matt Lauer Is Looking For Massive Payout!

Matt Lauer looking for a massive payout. Matt’s last contract was worth $20 million. Before his firing earlier this week for sexual misconduct in the workplace, he still had about a year and a half left on his current contract.

Now it appears that his lawyers are trying to get him paid. While Matt in a statement the other day admits that some of what is being said about him in true- not all facts are true, he says.

Most TV contracts have a moral clause, meaning that talent could be fired without pay if they bring the company into any disrepute.

His lawyers are seeking $30 million dollar payout. First pictures of Matt since his firing have surfaced.