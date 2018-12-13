Matt Damon Receives a Terrible Secret Santa Gift

Over the next week you might be giving and receiving Secret Santa gifts with friends, family and coworkers. Secret Santa gift exchanges are hit or miss and mostly for me it’s been a miss.

Over the years at our KoolFM Secret Santa gift exchange I was once given a bong, (I’m pretty sure that Santa had me confused with someone else.)

My boss was given a $5 gift card. (It was a $20 limit)

Craig Ross from our brother station was given a plastic bacon pen holder and bacon flavoured candy.

Why not just actually give the person $20?