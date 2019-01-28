Matt LeBlanc Made A Confession While On With Jimmy Fallon.

Matt stole a bunch of stuff from the Friends Set included the foosball from the foosball table.

Matt says he still has it in a tool box somewhere at home. LcBlanc says he also swiped the Magna Doodle board from the apartment he shared with Matthew Perry’s character…

Matt also confessed that he would have stolen a lot more if he could including the yellow couch but he couldn’t fit it in his car….

Matt played Joey Tribbiani on the U.S. sitcom from 1994 to 2004.