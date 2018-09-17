Listen Live

Matthew Perry Spent Three Months In The Hospital

On going tummy issues for Chandler

By Dirt/Divas

Over the summer the news spread that Matthew Perry had to be hospitalized due to gastrointestinal issues…Turns out this was more serious then he let on… Chandler Bing took to twitter to announced that he spent 3 months in the hospital undergoing life-saving surgeries and rehab.

In case you were wondering; A gastrointestinal perforation, is a ruptured bowel, a hole in the wall of part of the gastrointestinal tract. If left untreated, the condition could lead to a serious infection or cause further health complications.

