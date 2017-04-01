Wednesday, May 3rd is McHappy Day at McDonald’s Restaurants across Canada. All day, $1 from every a Big Mac, Happy Meal, or hot McCafe Beverage one will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Locally, the money raised will go to both RVH’s Child & Youth Mental Health Services and Toronto’s Ronald McDonald House which is used by many Families throughout Simcoe County

Join KOOL FM’s on-air team at McDonald’s In Park Place this McHappy Day. Charlie will be there from 7:30 AM-9:00 AM, Shavonne from 11:30-1 PM and Leanne Page from 5:30-7 PM.