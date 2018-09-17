Listen Live

Maya Rudolph Reveals That She Almost Had A Real Life “Bridesmaids” Bathroom Scene Moment

It happens to the best of us!

By Dirt/Divas

We’ve all been there… You are somewhere in public when nature calls and doesn’t give you a lot of time to find a rest room…

Fans of the movie “Bridesmaids” are well-aware of the infamous bridal shop bathroom scene, but star Maya Rudolph has almost experienced a moment like that in real life. She tells Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist that she thinks her reaction would have been similar to her character’s.

We also learn in a new interview that Maya’s Bride Shop scene wasn’t in the original script!

Check it out

