Mayor of Toronto pens letter to Prime Minister

Toronto Mayor John Tory has penned the note to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau renewing his call for a ban on the sale of handguns in the city. The letter urges the federal government to work with the city on a number initiatives aimed at addressing gun violence, including a ban on the sale of handguns within city limits. Toronto city council recently voted in favour of a motion urging Ottawa to step up and support the city’s efforts in tackling gun violence.