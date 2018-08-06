Listen Live

Mayor of Toronto pens letter to Prime Minister

John Tory urges Justin Trudeau to act on a ban on the sale of handguns in the city.

By News

Toronto Mayor John Tory has penned the note to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau renewing his call for a ban on the sale of handguns in the city. The letter urges the federal government to work with the city on a number initiatives aimed at addressing gun violence, including a ban on the sale of handguns within city limits. Toronto city council recently voted in favour of a motion urging Ottawa to step up and support the city’s efforts in tackling gun violence.

Related posts

Simcoe County Sports Update

Canada Saudi Arabia are at odds

Hospice Huronia getting closer to new residential hospice in Penetanguishene