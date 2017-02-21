Listen Live

McDonald’s All Day Breakfast Is Here

Get Excited! Or Get A Hashbrown...Same Thing

By Kool Eats, Local

The long, grueling wait is over. No longer do you have to set an alarm in hopes of making McDonald’s in time for an Egg McMuffin, because, as of today McDonald’s is now serving all-day breakfast

That means you can walk into any participating McDonald’s store after 11 a.m. and still purchase McMuffin sandwiches, hash browns, and pancakes.

“Folks are looking for and have been looking for this kind of offering for the longest time,” said McDonald’s Canada CEO John Betts. “We know we’re going to do well with it.

 

To find your closest participating McDonald’s Store, check your postal code here.

Image courtesy McDonalds via Instagram

Related posts

It’s Here – 107.5 Kool FM WayHome Pre-Sale!

WayHome Confirms Official Lineup Announcement Time

VIDEO: 9 Year Old From Tiny Township Wrote Script For ‘The Tonight Show’

WATCH: York Regional Police Read Mean Tweets

York Regional Police May Spread Names Of Impaired Drivers Across Social Media

DO YOU WANT FREE COFFEE TOMORROW?

7 things to look forward to in 2017

Our Favourites From 2016

Midland Woman Thanks Young Woman For Act Of Kindness