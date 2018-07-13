McDonald’s Canada Is Changing Up Its Beef!

After watching the success of A&W and its move for antibiotic-free meat, McDonald’s Canada announced that it would pretty much be doing the same- saying it will be the first company in Canada to serve Canadian beef from certified sustainable farms and ranches…The change will come first in its Angus Line-up! More

This means that McDonald’s Canada will only purchase beef from farms that are environmentally friendly. They promise that no water will be wasted, the soil is healthy and that all animals are in good health meaning that the cows are under the least amount of stress and live in good conditions. Most of their meat will be bought from Albert and Saskatchewan farms…

Shout out to all the farmers!