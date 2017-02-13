McDonald’s Cookie Caper

Guy walked into the McDonalds on Mapleview Drive in Barrie the other day, ordered a cookie and pulled out a $50 bill to pay for it. No, wait, police say he switched it out for another bill, then considered other payment options. This led to much confusion and a bit of a scene. A manager was called over, but before they could get things sorted out the guy left with his cookie…and change for $50, though payment was never made. Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact PC K Barkley at 705-725-7025 ext. 2609 or by email at kbarkley@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).