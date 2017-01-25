McDonald’s Has Bottled Their Mac Sauce

The Big Mac to McDonald’s is what Jordan’s are to Nike.

Arguably the most iconic burger of any fast food chain and the main reason can be credited to the “Big Mac Sauce.”

Here’s what we know…

McDonald’s is giving away it’s Mac sauce to fans and as marked on the bottle, they’ve only produced 10,000 bottles. Don’t start pouting though, word is McDonald’s will be bringing bottles of Big Mac sauce to all of its locations nationwide on January 26. (That’s TOMORROW!!)

This is of course tied to the release of their new Grand and Junior sized Big Macs.