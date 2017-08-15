McDonald’s Is Selling 67¢ Hamburgers This Wednesday

McDonald’s will be selling 67¢ this Wednesday, to celebrate their 50th anniversary!

This Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 11am – 7pm you can get a 67¢ burger!

John Betts the President and CEO of McDonald’s Canada told Daily Hive that, “It’s amazing to think that a single BC location that started in 1967 has grown to over 1,400 restaurants across Canada. This is a true testament to what the passion, spirit and support of guests, franchisees and employees can do. Looking ahead, we’re excited about our future and continuing to share special moments, like today, with Canadians from coast to coast.”

Side Note:

The world has a Canadian to thank for inventing one of the chain’s most popular frozen dessert items, the McFlurry, which was created by franchisee Ron McLellan in Bathurst, N.B.