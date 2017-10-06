Listen Live

McDonald’s Is Testing A “McVegan” Burger

But You'll Have To Go To Finland To Try It

By Kool Headlines

You probably don’t immediately associate the words “McDonalds” and “Vegan”, but that may change. McDonald’s Finland is currently testing the “McVegan” for a limited time.

The trial will run from October 4th until November 21st at the McDonald’s in Tampere, Finland.  The McVegan is single soy patty with the usual toppings of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard (no cheese). No word on if we can expect a Big Mac-Vegan in the future.

 

