McDonald’s taps into the fashion market

The fast food giant has just teamed up with Japanese fashion label BEAMS to create a Big Mac-inspired, limited-edition capsule collection.

The line includes a pocket tee, a tote bag, a cap and iPhone cases – all featuring the famous hamburger.

You can get your hands on it on the Japanese e-commerce site Rakuten, but they ship internationally and each item costs under 3,900 yen (£27).

But you’ve got to be quick. There are only 300 pieces of each item and there is a whole load of Big Mac fans out there.

Buy now!