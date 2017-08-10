Listen Live

Meaford Man Charged Following Overnight Standoff

Three People Released From Home After Four Hour Ordeal

A Meaford man is facing a few charges, after police say a hostage situation came to a peaceful resolution this morning. It started around midnight; officers say a man barricaded himself and three others in a home near the Meaford hospital. Area roadways were cordoned off as negotiators moved in to talk everyone down. Just before 5:00 this morning, the OPP say a 31-year-old was arrested and faces charges including Assault with a Weapon and Forcible confinement. The other three said to be unharmed.

