Megan and Harry now newly weds

The archbishop of Canterbury has declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife. Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, has made the proclamation after the couple promised to love and cherish one another “till death us do part,” and exchanged rings. The British-American pair are now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the duchess will take her place among senior members of the royal family. Saturday’s ceremony took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the British royals’ longtime home.