Listen Live

Meghan Markle Cancels car lease in Toronto

Maybe she's getting a driver? Or maybe its something else?

By Dirt/Divas

So naturally people think Meghan is about to move to London to be with Prince Harry! Meghan has a longstanding “VIP” contract with Audi North America Services months earlier. Meghan is said to have committed to the USA Network show until Christmas but it is unclear what her plans are after that, the newspaper reported.

Meghan recently confirmed the relationship, telling Vanity Fair she and the prince are “in love” and “really happy”.

Related posts

Kate Walsh had Surgery to Removed Tumour from her brain

Drake has a new Tat

Kelly Clarkson says she’s fine with losing Million