Meghan Markle Is Undergoing Hostage Training

As part of Meghan Markle’s new role as princess, she will need to undergo training. Hostage training in order to learn how to escape in case she is taken, hostage.

Prince Harry is trained in combat battle, but Meghan has not needed any training in emergency situations, until now.

Meghan will be training for about a week to learn techniques on how to transmit a distress signal that she’s being held against her will if her captors make her record a video.

Meghan’s training will include mastering micro-expressions, keywords and other signals to let either her family or law enforcement know if she’s under duress from captors. Meghan will get some psychology training on dealing with captors and also be taught how to get out of restraints … like duct tape or zip ties.