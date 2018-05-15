Meghan Markle’s Father Will Not Be Attending The Royal Wedding This Weekend

Meghan Markle’s father will not attend her wedding, because of allegations that he cooperated with a photo agency to stage a picture!

According to TMZ, Thomas Markle Sr, 73, said he was pulling out amid allegations he cooperated with a Los Angeles based photo agency to stage pictures of himself preparing for the wedding day. And to make matters worse, Markle Sr suffered a heart attack six days ago, TMZ claimed.

Kensington Palace put out a statement that said:

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation.”

It was announced last month that Meghan’s father would, in fact, walk her down the aisle. But TMZ said Markle had “now decided not to go because he doesn’t want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter”.