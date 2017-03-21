Mel B loses her Spice!

Mel B and her husband have called it quits. Just months shy of their 10-year anniversary, the Spice Girls alum filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte…Brown and Belafonte secretly married in Las Vegas on June 6, 2007, and have one daughter together: 5-year old Madison…

The Big Bang Theory has just been renewed for two more years!

CBS & Warner Bros announced they reached a new deal which will keep the show on the air through the 2018-2019 season. The show is currently in the middle of season 10 and is the #1 bringing in an average of 19.4 million viewers.The comes right after the news that there will be a spinoff, Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.

Can’t wait to get your own copy of Fifty Shades Darker? It was announced Monday that the film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 9th. The Digital HD version, however, will be available on April 25th.

More options from Netflix

Your “binge watching” is about to get worse (or better depending how you look at it!!) Netflix is introducing an option whereby, you can choose to “skip” the opening credits of your favourite shows and go right to the good stuff! It’s not widely implemented yet, but give them time!