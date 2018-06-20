Memes Could Be Banned In The European Union!

The European Union is voting on a new law that could change the online world as we know it, by banning memes, remixes and other content which incorporates copyrighted material.

Its feared the rules could ‘destroy the internet’ and lead to the creation of a ‘computer says no’ world where giant corporations decide what is allowed to be published online.

If passed, the article will make it so you can’t remix or mashup songs or put your own input on material that wasn’t originally yours- to make it your own…

Early signs suggest that the legislation will pass!

