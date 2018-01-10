Men Have Five More Hours Of Leisure Time A Week Than Women

A new analysis suggests that men get more relax time because women are picking up the bulk of unpaid work including house chores and childcare.

The report found that men on average got 43 hours of leisure time per week compared to women who got 38 hours.

The leisure time doesn’t include time spent eating or sleeping. The extra time for men was spent having fun, exploring their own interests and socializing.

The report also found that those with kids experienced even less relax time per week averaging only 14 hours compared to those living on their own.

What’s interesting is that men over the past 15 years have increased their leisure time compared to women who are taking less.