Men lose Weight Faster Than Women!

How was this determined? Researchers tracked more than 2,000 overweight adults from Europe, Australia and New Zealand putting them on a restricted 800 calory a day diet.

By the end of the eight-week diet, they found that men had lost about 11.8kg (26 pounds) while women on the same diet lost only 10.2kg…(22 pounds)

Men also dropped more body fat and had lower heart rates decreasing the risk of diabetes. The woman saw a larger reduction in bone density- that’s a good thing.

Metro UK