Men Spend About Seven Hours A Year In The Bathroom-Hiding!

We all feel that we don’t get enough alone time- For men, this isn’t entirely true. Does your man spend an insanely long time in the bathroom? There’s a reason for it. Alone time.

Researchers polled 1,000 men and found that men spend on average seven hours a year in the can. They spent more time than actually needed to avoid nagging partners, avoiding children and chores.

The research found that one in ten men can hideout in the bathroom with basically no interruptions. Further more, 25% of men said that if they didn’t get their escape to the bathroom that they would lose their mind.

Sadly, 23% of men said their bathroom was their refuge, their safe place…