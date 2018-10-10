October 10

Menopause The Musical is an established show title & brand, known throughout North America.

It’s a # 1 Girls’ Night Out!

The show caters to Women 45 + (Core 50+).

Mothers take daughters, sisters take sisters, friends take friends etc.

It’s a one of a kind musical comedy, written by a woman for ALL WOMEN!

“Menopause” is hysterical & leaves audiences singing & dancing in the aisles at every performance!

The show is totally relate able to ALL women! –

It’s laugh out loud comedy set to 25 Classic hits of the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s that have been brilliantly reworded.

The show delivers a “100% feel good experience” and has a very high recognition value.

It’s the longest running musical comedy ever in to play Las Vegas, now in its 13th consecutive year.