Mental Health Support Through Text Message Now Available
Kids Help Phone Offering New Confidential Support Service
After a successful pilot project that started in February, Kids Help Phone is now offering mental health support though text messaging.
This is a confidential service accessible by texting TALK to 686868 for an English-speaking crisis responder and TEXTO to 686868 to reach a French-speaking counsellor on any text/SMS- enabled cellphone.
Because this service is by text, it requires no data plan, internet connection or app.
The organization also continues to offer its phone and online Live Chat services.
Where to get help if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts:
Kids Help Phone:
Phone: 1-800-668-6868
Text: TALK to 686868 (English) or TEXTO to 686868 (French)
Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca
Canada Suicide Prevention Service:
Toll-free 1-833-456-4566
Text: 45645
Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca
In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)