Mental Health Support Through Text Message Now Available

After a successful pilot project that started in February, Kids Help Phone is now offering mental health support though text messaging.



Because this service is by text, it requires no data plan, internet connection or app.

The organization also continues to offer its phone and online Live Chat services.

Where to get help if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts:

Kids Help Phone:

Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Text: TALK to 686868 (English) or TEXTO to 686868 (French)

Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canada Suicide Prevention Service:

Toll-free 1-833-456-4566

Text: 45645

Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca

In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)