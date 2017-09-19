Mental Health Support Unit Out on Patrol

A new First Response unit devoted to mental health hits the streets. A Mental Health Support Unit will be out on patrol, consisting of a mental health crisis worker from 310-cope partnered with a South Simcoe Police constable. The pair will attend calls involving mental health or addiction issues, and as Police Constable Matt Tomlin says, they’ll take a different approach.

The pair will help responding officers determine whether an arrest or treatment is the better option…

The South Simcoe Police Service says this will not only free up front line officers to deal with crime, but also support those who need it the most. When not on calls, the MHST would be engaged in proactive community support.