Merriam-Webster Adds More Than 1000 New Words To The Dictionary

Playing scrabble just got a whole lot more interesting.

Merriam-Webster has added more than 1,000 new words to the dictionary, to the delight of word-nerds everywhere.

According to a statement “The words range from the scientific to the conversational, and have all been added to the dictionary because they have established themselves in the English language”

Some of the new additions include ghost (as a verb, not a noun)

Face-palm, humblebrag, photobomb and Seussian also made the list. Snollygoster, a word that had been taken out of the dictionary in 2003, made a come back. Once you see the definition, you’ll understand why

