Meryl Streep Is Trademarking Her Name.
If you want to use her name, it will cost you.
Meryl Streep is the boom and she knows it! According to TMZ, Meryl is going to trademark her name. She has filed a trademark to protect her handle.
“Streep filed an application with the U.S. Trademark Office, asking for a monopoly on the use of her name when it comes to entertainment services, including “live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional actress and entertainer.”
The application goes on to cover public speaking engagements, autograph signings and websites related to motion pictures.”