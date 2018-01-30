Meryl Streep Is Trademarking Her Name.

Meryl Streep is the boom and she knows it! According to TMZ, Meryl is going to trademark her name. She has filed a trademark to protect her handle.

“Streep filed an application with the U.S. Trademark Office, asking for a monopoly on the use of her name when it comes to entertainment services, including “live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional actress and entertainer.”

The application goes on to cover public speaking engagements, autograph signings and websites related to motion pictures.”