Message Sent, Apparently Not Received

Texting and driving may be getting worse

The message is apparently not getting through…or it’s being ignored. A CAA survey has found that despite the police crackdowns, the public education and the hefty penalties, most Canadians think texting and driving is getting worse. Eighty-three percent of those surveyed felt it’s a bigger problem now than it was three years ago. The survey also showed 96 percent of respondents think drivers who text and drive are a threat to their safety on the road. The CAA also says other forms of distraction are increasingly an issue, such as emailing while driving, drivers talking on cell phones and drivers talking to or interacting with their in-car technologies.

