Metrolinx Investigating Video Of Man Riding On Top Of Go Train

Metrolinx is looking into an incident involving a man riding on the roof of a Go Train. A short clip first surfaced on Instagram, showing a person hanging onto the moving train. It was not immediately clear where the video was recorded.

A spokesperson for the transportation authority is warning against such activity on trains.

Came across this dangerous, stupid and not to mention illegal stunt. I don’t know what this person was thinking but nothing can justify this. @GOtransit Safety Officers are investigating and take this very seriously. Don’t be like this guy, don’t ever try this. #Toronto #transit pic.twitter.com/4OXQxFhXX2 — Nitish Bissonauth (@NBissonauth) September 10, 2018

“It’s such an unnecessary risk to your life. And an unnecessary waste of our resources,” Anne Marie Aikins said. “You may think it’s worth your time getting all those views… and people liking it and that sort of thing may seem like a thrill, but it really won’t be.”

Photo Courtesy John Turner via Flickr