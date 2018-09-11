Listen Live

Metrolinx Investigating Video Of Man Riding On Top Of Go Train

"It's such an unnecessary risk to your life"

By Uncategorized

Metrolinx is looking into an incident involving a man riding on the roof of a Go Train. A short clip first surfaced on Instagram, showing a person hanging onto the moving train. It was not immediately clear where the video was recorded.

A spokesperson for the transportation authority is warning against such activity on trains.

 

“It’s such an unnecessary risk to your life. And an unnecessary waste of our resources,” Anne Marie Aikins said. “You may think it’s worth your time getting all those views… and people liking it and that sort of thing may seem like a thrill, but it really won’t be.”

Photo Courtesy John Turner via Flickr

 

Related posts

Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin Passed Away at 76

Upcoming Movie Releases You Don’t Want To Miss

WATCH: Official Trailer For Upcoming Queen Biopic

Steve Harrington Works At The Mall In First Look At ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Hulu Cancels Line Of Wines Inspired By ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Hundreds Gather To Wish Brantford Teen Happy ‘Unbirthday’ Party

WATCH: Walk Off The Earth Use World’s First GuitHarpUlele, Which They Designed

Massive Yogurt Spill Shuts Down Traffic On The 401

Three Dollar Movies Coming To Theaters This Summer