Michael B. Jordan Buys Teen New Retainer To Replace The One She Broke Watching Black Panther Scene

Here’s the story, an 18 year old girl watched Black Panther and when the shirtless scene with Michael B. Jordan came on, she broke steel and bit through her retainer. Honestly, who wouldn’t bite through their retainer watching Michael B. Jordan shirtless?

The story was then shared by her dentist where all epic stories are posted, on tumblr, and it went viral.

Sophia Robb, the 18 year old girl who broke her retainer, was mortified at first. However, she quickly saw the humour in the situation. When asked what she would do if Michael B. Jordan saw all the hype, Robb responded to Teen Vogue with, “I would scream. The idea of him even seeing the post is so insane to me.”

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

Next thing you know, Michael B. Jordan actually does hear of the story and offers to replace the orthodontics equipment, because he knew it was his hotness that broke them.

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

This is your father. I just clenched my jaw so hard my retainer snapped. — Charlie Robb (@crobb149) March 6, 2018

In conclusion, the internet is a wonderful place where Michael B. Jordan can find out you broke your retainer due to how insanely hot he is. Ultimately he will tweet you, which will lead you to express your feels and your father will respond.