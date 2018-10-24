Michael Bublé Nails It In Mini Carpool Karaoke

Despite all the defrosting Michael Bublé jokes, I do adore him.

He was my first proper concert when I was in college in London, and I’ve been a fan ever since.

Michael hopped into a car with James Cordon to Stand Up To Cancer and it’s pretty clear why he agreed to do it. His oldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 at the age of 3. It’s been reported that Noah is doing well and in remission.

So it makes sense that the Canadian crooner would be willing to help out with this fundraiser with Late Late Show host James Cordon.

Try not to smile when you watch the clip!