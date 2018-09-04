Michael Jackson WAS On The Simpsons
Good luck getting this song out of your head!
It’s true! Michael Jackson DID voice the character Leon Kompowsky in an episode of The Simpsons back in 1991.
It’s been long speculated, but Matt Groening finally confirmed it! There was some dispute with MJ’s record label so they had to give him a pseudonym instead — the credits read John Jay Smith.
The rumours circled every school playground in the 90s – was M.J. on #TheSimpsons? @Briggs ask the man himself, Matt Groening. #TheWeekly pic.twitter.com/8SSxqhKY7i
— The Weekly (@theweeklytv) August 29, 2018