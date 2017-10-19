Listen Live

Michael Jackson’s Animated Special will air next week

WATCH: The Trailer!

By Dirt/Divas

An animated TV special that will featuring the music of Michael Jackson will air next Friday, October 27th. The cartoon features
the voices of Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, and Lucy Liu, among others. The trailer is now out, check it out!

 

 

