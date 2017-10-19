Michael Jackson’s Animated Special will air next week

An animated TV special that will featuring the music of Michael Jackson will air next Friday, October 27th. The cartoon features

the voices of Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, and Lucy Liu, among others. The trailer is now out, check it out!

Get ready to go on an unexpected, magical adventure in the animated special Michael Jackson’s Halloween on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/ExuIOtBY57 — CBS (@CBS) October 18, 2017